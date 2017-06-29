ACB arrests health dept officer, public prosecutor for graft

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two government officials in separate incidents while they were allegedly accepting bribe.

Administrative officer at health department, Thane zilla parishad, Dr Milind Chiddarwar, was held on Wednesday, June 28, while he was taking Rs 50,000 as bribe from the complainant, who is the medicine production officer in the same department, a press note issued by the Thane ACB last evening said.

According to the complainant, he was transferred from Thane to Badlapur recently and was given the additional charge of Thane office.

The complainant then approached the administrative officer, requesting him to give him charge of both the offices on a permanent basis

Chiddarwar then demanded bribe from the complainant for the "favour" done to him by giving him the charge of both Badlapur and Thane offices.

The aggrieved later approached the ACB, following which, a trap was laid at the office of the accused.

In another incident, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), was held by Navi Mumbai unit of ACB at a court in Vashi, on Wednesday while he was allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4,000, the release said.

APP Kedar Giri made the demand from the complainant for not opposing his bail application in the court.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act in both the incidents and further investigations were on.