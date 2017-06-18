Head of panel for Ramayana Circuit unhappy over delay

The head of a panel set up to prepare a blueprint for the Ramayana Circuit, an initiative of the Tourism Ministry to link pilgrimage destinations related to the epic, has written to Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma, expressing disappointment over the delay in starting the work.

Ram Autar Sharma, who heads the five-member Ramayana Circuit National Committee, wrote two letters to Sharma, urging him to address the issue and convene a meeting of the the panel.

The committee is tasked with preparing a plan for the development of 11 destinations linked to Lord Rama and giving advice to the Tourism Ministry on its ambitious Rs 225-crore Ayodhya Museum.

In the letter dated June 9, Sharma said the panel had last met on June 14, 2016 and "we have no information on the steps taken on the decisions made during its first meeting".

He said they have not been informed about the remuneration the committee members will receive for travelling and being part of the team.

The panel chairman said it has been a year since the committee was formed and had its first meeting, and "we have no idea where this is going. Nothing has happened so far".

"We have no idea how to go about it. I am upset. In fact, the panel members are also not happy with the circumstances.

There is no system in place for the committee to work," Sharma told

