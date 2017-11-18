He will be new lion of Make in India: Twitter full of jokes after Rahul Roy joins BJP

Twitter had a great time after the actor joined BJP.

Actor Rahul Roy today joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel at the party headquarters here.

He said it was a significant day for him and thanked the party.

"The way Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have been taking the country forward and the way the perspective of the world towards India has changed in the past two years is remarkable. I am elated to have taken this decision," Roy told mediapersons.

The actor said that he wants to contribute towards development of the country and is ready to take up any task entrusted to him by the party.

Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the 1990 blockbuster 'Aashiqui'. He acted in movies like 'Junoon' and 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee'.

The actor also won the first season of TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Aashiqui gave Kumar Sanu and Rahul Roy - both with BJP. Mahesh Bhatt is a BJP mole. — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) November 18, 2017

Rahul Roy has joined BJP. Thank you @narendramodi ji for taking a big step to reduce unemployment in this country. — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) November 18, 2017

I had some doubts & apprehensions over BJP winning the 2019 general elections. However with Rahul Roy joining the BJP, I'm sure BJP will not sweep the elections but also Modi ji has found a capable & efficient successor — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) November 18, 2017

#RahulRoy is BJP’s fitting reply to the the opposition members like Hardik Patel and Sandeep Kumar as far as C-grade movie actors is concerned. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) November 18, 2017

I will vote for #RahulRoy if he campaigns wearing that wolf get-up. Pucca pucca! — AnAnD (@aThakkali) November 18, 2017

NOW RAHUL ROY WILL THE NEW LION OF MAKE IN INDIA !!#BJPJUNOON pic.twitter.com/SHBCbbPvXy — ARJUN VINYANI (@ARJUNVINYANI_9) November 18, 2017

Game https://t.co/iYmWRdhNBu Rahul Roy fans will all vote BJP. Or in other words just Rahul Roy. https://t.co/3IurHQd5o8 — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) November 18, 2017

BJP ropes in a superstar with largest fan base. https://t.co/vSXznjAa65 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 18, 2017