He sounded cheerful and positive 3 weeks ago: Doctor who was in touch with Himanshu Roy

A senior doctor, who was in touch with top cop Himanshu Roy, who committed suicide on Friday, said that from the last report that he had seen three weeks ago, Roy had responded well to treatment.

DNA has learnt that Roy spoke to Dr Raj Nagarkar of Centre for Difficult Cancer to monitor his reports. “I spoke to Himanshu Roy three weeks ago and he sounded positive. He wanted to come to Nashik and speak to other patients about how he responded well to treatment. He used to say that he can overcome it, then other patients can do so as well.”

Roy suffered from a rare form of kidney cancer called renal cell carcinoma, Nagarkar said. He ended his life on Friday by shooting himself with a service revolver after he was unable to cope with the pain. He had been suffering from cancer for the past two years.

Roy, an IPS officer of the 1988 Maharashtra cadre, was currently the additional director general of police (Establishment). He had been on leave since 2016 and was undergoing treatment for cancer. He was considered a fitness enthusiast.

A former chief of the Anti-Terror Squad of Maharashtra, Roy had gone on medical leave over a year ago, shortly after being posted as an additional Director General in charge of police housing.

He was also part of the team which pursued leads related to American-born Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Headley, who was involved in carrying out a recce mission ahead of the 26/11 terror strike.

Roy, who was joint commissioner of police (Crime) from 2012-2014, is credited with leading the investigation into the IPL betting scandal.

He was then transferred to the state ATS. During his tenure as the agency's chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex.