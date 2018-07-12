'He needs medical help,' Subramanian Swamy attacks Shashi Tharoor for 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must check if Congress leader Shashi Tharoor needs "medical help."

"The Prime Minister should take pity on Mr Tharoor, find out whether he needs medical help, and send him to a mental hospital if needed," he told ANI.

Swamy's suggestion came a day after Tharoor's said India would become a 'Hindu Pakistan' if BJP is re-elected in 2019.

"I don't know if he overdosed on something. His comments clearly exhibit frustration. What is the definition of Hindu Pakistan? What does he mean? Is he against Pakistan? He appeases Pakistanis so much and asks Pakistan Prime Minister to help remove Prime Minister Modi from power. He has also got Pakistani girlfriends. They are ISI people," he added.

The senior BJP leader further sought the Congress' stance on Tharoor's remark.

"They (Congress) spoke about Hindu terror earlier, but that turned out to be a fiasco. The Congress leadership should disown it (Tharoor's comments), otherwise it'll mean they are in a state of frustration," he explained.

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also took a dig at Tharoor for his 'Hindu Pakistan' remark on Thursday.

"This is pure hallucination by Shashi Tharoor, I think this is withdrawal symptoms of the fact that neither they are in power nor do they see power coming to them again. It's Congress that has infringed our Constitution and freedom of our citizens," Rathore was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, after facing criticism on his statement that India would become a Hindu Pakistan if the BJP assumed power next year, Tharoor took to Facebook to defend his statement.

“Since some have bizarrely misconstrued my statement on the BJP seeking to turn India into a Hindu Pakistan, a short explanation of what the term means: I have said this before and I will say it again. Pakistan was created as a state with a dominant religion, that discriminates against its minorities and denies them equal rights. India never accepted the logic that had partitioned the country. But the BJP/RSS idea of a Hindu Rashtra is the mirror image of Pakistan -- a state with a dominant majority religion that seeks to put its minorities in a subordinate place. That would be a Hindu Pakistan, and it is not what our freedom movement fought for, nor the idea of India enshrined in our Constitution.”

Addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor, on Wednesday, stated that the BJP will write a new Constitution, which will pave the way for a nation, much like Pakistan, where rights of minorities are not respected.

He said that if re-elected, the BJP will 'tear apart' the constitution and will write a new one 'which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities and create a Hindu Pakistan'.

(With ANI inputs)