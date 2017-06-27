He has done a great job, economically: Trump welcomes PM Modi at WH

United States President Donald Trump extended a warm welcome to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as he, along with First Lady Melania, received him at the White House on Monday.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that he had been reading a lot about him and that he would want to congratulate him for the exemplary leadership he has shown, primarily, economically.

"I want to welcome the Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi. He is a great Prime Minister. I have heard so much and I have been reading so much about you. He has done a great job, economically, and is doing well in so many ways. So, I would like to congratulate him," he said.

Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for the warm welcome rendered to him, said the kind of welcome he was given, it was a welcome to the 125 crore people of India.

"I think I will have a lot to speak after the meeting. The way President Trump and the First Lady have welcomed me in Washington D.C. I am extremely grateful to them for the respect and the grand welcome. This is a welcome to the 125 crore people of India. I am extremely grateful to them," he said.

The visiting Prime Minister will later on hold one-on-one-meeting with Trump followed with delegation level talks.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also held discussions with U.S. State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

More to follow.

