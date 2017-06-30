HC puts Uttarakhand govt on 9-month notice on providing basic

Ensure basic infrastructure in state-run schools within 9 months or the principals and top officials of the education department will not get their salaries for the month of January, 2018, the Uttarakhand High Court directed the state government today.

While issuing the order, Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Alok Singh directed the state government to file a progress report within three months.

The court directed that the basic amenities be given within the first six months and the next three months be utilised for providing other facilities such as school uniforms, heaters etc.

The state government wanted a year to implement the order but the court set the time limit of nine months only.

If the state government fails to implement the order within the given time limit, the principal of the school concerned and top officials of the education department including Deputy Secretaries along with all the directors will not be paid their salaries for the month of January 2018, the division bench of the high court said.

The court said the public sector and religious organisations could also volunteer to provide better infrastructure and amenities needed for better education in schools.

The court held that as per the directions of the Supreme Court in 2011, it is mandatory for the State to provide for such amenities.

The court also held that it was aware of the financial plight of the state but the declining condition of education in government schools remained a huge concern.

It was held that the State must pull together all its resources to provide quality education along with basic amenities for children at the grassroot level.

Luxurious and other unproductive expenses must be diverted towards the necessary funds for improving the education system, the court said.

Though the court vacated its earlier order putting a total ban on purchase of luxurious items like cars by the state government till it improved the condition of schools, it was made clear that luxurious cars could only be bought with the approval of the Chief Secretary who will analyse each case individually.

The court pointed out that socialism and people's welfare are the salient features of the Indian Constitution.

The court concluded by saying that child is the father of man, thus every effort must be put into providing them better standards of education.

