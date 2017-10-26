HC pulls up Punjab govt on registering FIRs against farmers

The Court directed the Chief Secy to appoint an official who would appear submit reply in next hearing on November 28

Even as stubble burning goes rampantly across the state, Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rapped the state government for registering cases against the farmers when they are already reeling under debts.

In the resumed hearing of the petition filed by Bharti Kisaan Union for seeking adequate compensation to farmers for stubble management, the Court pulled up the Punjab government for not making adequate arrangements to control the problem of stubble burning and asked under provisions of laws the farmers are being booked in the state.

They are already facing worst conditions due to debts and government should provide adequate machinery for stubble management, stated the Court, expressing concern on the plight of farmers in the state.

The farmer union's counsel told the Court that as many as 100 cases were registered against farmers for burning stubble ever since the harvesting of paddy began this season. The Court directed the Chief Secretary to appoint an official who would appear in person in the next hearing and submit its reply.

Highlighting that there was a Division Bench order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court passed in 2012 where the Court had refused to enforce a ban on stubble burning, farmers union's Counsel Charanpal Singh Bagri said the state government cannot claim compensation from the farmers for burning stubble.

"When the issue of FIRs was raised, the Court directly sought clarification under which laws the hapless debt-ridden farmers are being booked," said Advocate Bagri, who had also sought that the government be restrained from imposing fines or withholding grants to villages burning paddy straw till pendency of the writ petition.

In order to compel farmers not to burn stubble, the government had even announced to make red entry in the revenue records of farmers who were found burning stubble.

In its petition, the farmers union had sought adequate amount of compensation per acre to be paid to farmers to stop stubble burning by issuing a notification and demanded that the government provides cost-effective equipment and machinery to farmers and allocate specific places for each district where the paddy stubble can be dumped.

The state government was directed to submit its reply in the next hearing on November 28.

