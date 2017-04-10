HC asks SEC to hold ZP chairpersons poll in Malkangiri

The Orissa High Court today asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the elections for Malkangiri zilla parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson in due course.

The single judge bench of Justice B N Ratho directed the SEC to hold elections in 18 gram panchayats of Chitrakonda I and II zones of the Malkangiri district.

The elections in these zones had been postponed due to Maoist threat to the voters while polling was held in all other Zilla Parishad zones.

The polling for the three-tire panchayat elections was completed in five phases on February 21.

