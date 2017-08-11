HC asks RCA factions to end feud

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday asked the warring factions of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) to amicably settle their disputes as the infighting is not only harming the game in the state but also players are suffering due to the stalemate.

This observation was made by Justice Manish Bhandari while hearing the petition filed by the Jaipur District Cricket Association (JDCA) challenging the revocation of the suspension of the RCA secretary RS Nandhu by RCA ombudsman retired justice Gyan Sudha Mishra on July 25.

“The court has sustained our plea that the controversy is damaging the game and asked that all the stakeholders must develop a consensus and decide a day for the general body meeting,” said advocate Pratik Kasliwal, lawyer of the petitioner JDCA.

The ombudsman had set aside suspension of Nandu which was previously upheld by the arbitrator. Back at his office, Nandu called a general body meeting on August 19, while the rival group announced the general body meeting to be held a day earlier. At the meeting, several issues, including suspension of RCA by the BCCI, will come up for discussion.

Meanwhile, even as the court has given time to the rival sides to set aside differences and develop a consensus, such understanding looks impossible as each group has its interest at stake,” says a RCA official.

The ongoing controversy at RCA has delayed any action or inquiry in the match fixing at domestic league. On Thursday, the ethics officer of RCA Panachand Jain received two replies on behalf of RCA while hearing a case of betting and match fixing in Rajputana Cricket League held at Jaipur in July. Jaipur police had busted the racket and an FIR was duly registered in the matter. Where the punishment for offences will be decided at a judicial court, the RCA ethics officer is to decide action against the ‘malpractice’ at the association level. The case was to be heard on Thursday during which two separate statements were placed on behalf of RCA secretary RS Nandu and joint secretary Mahendra Nahar. Jain has deferred the hearing till August 16, demanding the representative of joint secretary to submit documents in support of him being ‘authorised’ as representative of RCA.