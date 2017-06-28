HC asks crime branch if it can handle matka cases

The petitioner is pleading to transfer the investigation into the widespread matka operations to the CBI

The High Court has asked the Crime Branch whether it is capable to handle matka gambling related cases or not. The court has directed the Crime Branch to file its reply on Wednesday. The petitioner is pleading to transfer the investigation into the widespread matka operations to the CBI.

During the hearing before the High Court on Tuesday, Crime Branch stated that they have recently conducted many raids and have booked many accused to curb Matka gambling in the state. Crime Branch also informed the court that recently they have shut down nine matka related websites.

Contradicting contentions of the investigating agency, Petitioner Kashinath Shetye contended that the Crime Branch is merely arresting small agents as an eyewash.

"As they have failed to trace the source of origin of the matka number, the investigation of the case has to be transferred to the CBI", the petitioner said alleging that the Crime Branch is not competent to track the main bookies.