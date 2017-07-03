HC adjourns petition of former CPP challenging his removal

The Madras High Court today adjourned to July 5, a petition of a former city public prosecutor challenging his termination from the post by the Tamil Nadu government.

A first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan took up for hearing the petition filed by M L Jegan, along with two other petitions filed against the appointment of law officers to lower courts in Thiruvannamalai and Krishnagiri districts.

When the matter came up on June 27, Jegan had submitted that he was appointed CPP on June 12, 2011 and was removed from the post by a June 2 order of the Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

In his place, Gowri Ashokan had been appointed.

He challenged the order, saying no reason had been cited for his removal.

The appointment of Ashokan was in violation of the Criminal Procedure Code and on the ill advice of political bosses, the petitioner had charged.

The bench adjourned the petitions to July 5 and directed the government pleader M K Subramanian to get instructions and file a reply in this regard.

