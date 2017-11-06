Have no expectations from J&K interlocutor: Dr Farooq Abdullah

A day before Centre's new interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma kicks off his 'Mission Kashmir', premier opposition party National Conference threw a spanner saying they have no expectations from the process and renewed their demand for autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir.

For the first time since he was appointed interlocutor, Sharma is arriving in Srinagar on Monday on a six-day visit. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet cross-sections of society, though Joint Resistance Leadership of separatists have ruled out any talks with Sharma, calling the process an "exercise in futility".

"I have very little expectations from this new interlocutor. Like it has been done before, he will come and meet people. In 2010, then UPA government appointed interlocutors who visited the state and had detailed discussions with every section here," said Dr Farooq Abdullah, National Conference (NC) President.

Elaborating, Abdullah said the process took more than two months, after which a report was compiled. "What happened to that report? Did the government discuss that report in any forum, including Parliament? No. Instead it has been thrown into a dustbin somewhere in North Block. It was followed by a delegation comprising parliamentarians who visited Kashmir. What happened to that delegation and their recommendations? Nothing happened. So I expect nothing to happen now as well", he said.

National Conference president noted that since the Modi-led government assumed power, their Kashmir policy has been swinging like a pendulum. "The appointment of the new interlocutor itself is mired in controversies. Home Minister Rajnath Singh describes him as an interlocutor, whereas the very next day another minister in the PMO designates him as a mere spokesperson. So essentially when the mandate given to Dineshwar Sharma is not clearly specified, then what is the fun in having deliberations with him?" he asked

Rejecting the dialogue offer, a spokesman of a hardline faction of Hurriyat Conference said no section of Hurriyat or group will meet Sharma.