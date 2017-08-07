Haryana stalking case: Chandigarh police retrieve CCTV footage from five cameras

Late on Monday evening, the Chandigarh Police said in an official statement that it has retrieved the CCTV footage of five cameras installed along the route upon which the alleged stalking incident of a woman took place. The victim, who worked as a DJ, had alleged that she was harassed and stalked by two young men down a road. One of the alleged culprits is Vikas Barala, Haryana BJP chief Shubhash Barala's son and there were allegations that the charges against the two had been watered down.

The police said reports had CCTV footage had gone ‘missing’ was a wild accusation. Chandigarh SSP Eish Singhal had earlier said: “We have identified several CCTV cameras on the route taken by the accused and we are in the process of taking footage and when their technical analysis is complete, we will let you know," he said.

"At present, we are thoroughly looking into all the facts of the case from various angles," he added. On allegations that six CCTV cameras on the route were non-functional, he replied, "I can brief about this only when the technical analysis is complete." "We are analysing every single camera on that road stretch. When technical analysis is complete, details will be put before you." Meanwhile, the victim’s father had said: “DGP has assured me all CCTV footage on the route will be secured and taken as evidence. Also, various political party leaders came to me and gave their support but I requested them not to bring politics in this issue. I am not fighting with any political leader; my fight is with those guys who tried to molest my daughter. They have violated the laws brutally and I want to teach them a lesson for what they have done,” victim’s father said.

Earlier, the Chandigarh Police said it will not hesitate to add non-bailable provisions in the case of a woman who was allegedly stalked by a BJP leader's son here, if legal opinion is in its favour. Senior Superintendent of Police Eish Singhal said they were investigating the matter with an "open mind" and were taking legal opinion on several issues pertaining to the case.

He rejected the claims that the force was under any kind of pressure, noting that an FIR was immediately registered in the case and the accused promptly arrested. "Chandigarh police is a professional investigating agency. We are conducting a fair investigation. There is no pressure on us of any kind," he said while replying to queries at a press conference in Chandigarh this evening.

To a question on why kidnapping charge had not been slapped against the accused, Singhal said, "We are proceeding in this case with an open mind and if any such section is to be added, we will definitely add it (in the FIR already registered in the case), but we are not working under any pressure."

"We are taking legal opinion in several things pertaining to the case. If legal opinion suggests, then we will certainly add the relevant section," Singhal said, replying to a volley of questions.

Opposition parties have accused the Chandigarh police of working under pressure and "weakening" the case by not adding kidnapping charge against the two accused, one of whom is son of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala. The woman in her complaint had mentioned that there was an attempt to kidnap her by the accused. "To me it was very clear that that these boys intended to abduct me even tried to open the door," the victim had said in her complaint. Asked why legal opinion had not been sought so far, Singhal said, "we have been investigating this case for three days only".

"There are many things on which we are seeking legal opinion and let these be completed. Don't turn this case into a media trial," the SSP said. Singhal said the police has reconstructed the scene of crime. To another query, he said, "We are here to provide all sorts of help to the victim". Barala's son Vikas (23) and Ashish Kumar (27) were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the woman, daughter of a senior IAS office, here. However, both the accused were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident had come to light when the woman, around 28 years of age, called up the police on Friday night, complaining that two youth were chasing her along a stretch of over five kilometre from Chandigarh right up to a point in the Union Territory, adjoining Haryana's border.

With Agency inputs