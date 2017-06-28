Haryana CM's flying squad conducts raids across state

Special teams of the Haryana chief minister's flying squad conducted surprise raids across the state today as part of the ongoing drive against the manufacture of spurious products and those indulging in illegal activities.

Senior police officers, and officials from the health department and respective district administration were part of the teams, an official spokesman said.

The raids were conducted in Jhajjar, Hisar, Jind, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Sirsa, based on tip-offs received from people.

In Karnal district, an illegal coal tar factory was raided and hundreds of litres of tar stored in drums was seized.

A few buses plying illegally were impounded in Sirsa.

In Hisar and Jind, two illegal liquor vends were shut.

Challans were also issued to those who were found driving overloaded vehicles at some places.

In Kurukshetra district, samples were taken from a soft drink manufacturing factory and sent to laboratory for testing.

