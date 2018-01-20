Haryana: Class 12 student shoots dead principal on school premises after getting expelled

A class 12 student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school today, police said. The accused student fired four shots at Swami Vivekanand School principal Ritu Chhabra, who was in her office, with a .32 bore gun and critically injured her, they said.

The student was suspended and expelled recently. Principal Chhabra was reportedly shot at thrice from close range with a .32 bore gun by the students during a meeting with his parents on the premises of Swami Vivekanand Public School between 11:30 AM and Noon.

The gun reportedly belonged to his father. "School staff, students and teachers caught the accused while he was trying to escape and handed him over to police," a senior police officer told IANS.

More than five rounds were fired, sparking horror.

Chhabra succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Desh Raj. The boy was caught by locals and handed him over to the police, officials said.

The incident took place between 11:30 am and 12 noon, police said. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, they said.

