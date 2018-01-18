Haryana boy tops CA exam, says avoid using smartphones

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results for Chartered Accountants final examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) on Wednesday with Karnal's Mohit Gupta bagging the top position followed by Delhi boys —Prashant and Aditya Mittal.

Mohit Gupta who scored 587/ 800 marks has been been a bright student. "I passed out my Class 12 in 2012 and then pursued B.Com from Ramjas College, Delhi University, I was my college topper.

To get good marks in my CA exams, I stopped using my phones in 2013. Finally, my efforts and hard work have paid off," said Gupta, All India Topper Rank – 1 in Chartered Accountants.

"The only advice I would like to give to other is that concentrate more and avoid the use of mobile phone," he further added.

In group I, a total of 39,328 candidates appeared for the exam of which, 6,257 passed. In group II, 39,753 students had appeared for the CA final exam of which 6,006 have passed. The overall pass percentage is 22.76 per cent.

CA Nilesh S. Vikamsey, President, ICAI said, "I congratulate all rank-holders and successful candidates for their hard work and results. However, I would like to convey to all candidates who could not qualify despite their hard work, to plan and study efficiently and work harder, which will eventually help them in achieving success."