Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2018: BSEH compartment class 10, 12 Result declared on bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) had declared the HBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2018 on July 30. The HBSE compartment results 2018 was declared on Monday. The candidates appearing for HBSE compartment Class 10, 12 Results 2018 can check their result on official website hbse.nic.in, bseh.org.in.

Steps to check HBSE 10th, 12th results 2018/ HBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2018:

1. Log on to either website - hbse.nic.in, bseh.org.in

2. Click on the HBSE 10th and 12th Results 2018 link

3. Enter important details such as roll number, semester name, etc.

4. Click on the 'Results' tab to display

5. The results will be displayed

6. Take a print out for future reference.

About Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE)

Established in 1969, Bhiwani-based Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) conducts the Public Examinations at Middle, Matric (Secondary or High School) and Senior Secondary School (Academic & Vocational) levels twice a year in the state of Haryana through the affiliated schools.