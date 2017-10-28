Hardik Patel gives ultimatum to Congress, asks for Patidar reservation plan by November 3

Even as the Congress courts Patidar leader Hardik Patel for the upcoming Gujarat Elections, the young leader has decided to play hardball.

In an ultimatum to the Grand Old Party, the 24-year-old has asked for a clear strategy for Patidar reservation.

Patel took to Twitter on Saturday and said, “by November 3, the Congress must clear its stand on how it would give constitutional reservation to the Patidars. Else it would meet the same fate as Amit Shah.”

— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) October 28, 2017

The single tweet can change the equation between the Congress and the influential Patidar leader as it makes it clear that he won't play second fiddle to the party in Gujarat.

Recently, a local court had issued non-bailable warrant against Patel over non-appearance in a 2016 case. Though he later got bail, the situation may get worse for the Patidar leader as the model code of conduct has come into effect and there is now no way that the criminal cases against Patel community youths can be withdrawn.

At a time like this, with leaked CCTV footages and rumours of his secret meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel wants to make an impact in the crucial elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Hardik Patel made headlines during his 2015 Patidar agitation in Gujarat. He has been demanding an OBC status for the Patels. With over 1.25 lakh Twitter followers, Hardik Patel commands quite a following both online and on ground.