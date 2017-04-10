Har BJP's executive body meet to be held in Karnal on April 22

A two-day state executive body meeting of the BJP's Haryana unit will be held in Karnal from April 22 to strengthen the party and contemplate on the welfare schemes of the government.

The meeting would be attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's state president Subhash Barala and its state in-charge Anil Jain, the party's state media in-charge Rajiv Jain said today.

On the first day, meeting of office bearers, district heads and district in-charges would be held on the topic of strengthening the party and effective implementation of government welfare schemes, he said.

During the meeting, strategy of upcoming programmes would also be formulated, Jain said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)