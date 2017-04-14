Happy Vishu 2017: SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages to wish your loved ones!

According to the Hindu solar calendar, Malyalees celebrate New Year on April 14.

On the day of Vishu, devotees morning begins with the sighting of Vishukkani, usually consisting of fruits, vegetables, rice, coins and holy texts, Lord Krishna's statue forms the crux of this beautiful sight as it is decorated with garlands and lighted lamps. This is followed by the custom of elders giving money to the young ones, symbolic of sharing wealth and prosperity, known as Vishu kaineettam. No festival is of course, complete without a sumptuous meal. Several popular dishes cooked during this are mampazha pulissery, Vishu kanji, Vishu katta, and payasam, amongst others!

Sending messages through social media and WhatsApp is now the trendiest way to spread wishes, although creating that perfect message may be a tough task. For those not comfortable in forming an eloquent succession of words fit enough for an occasion, these times of festivity can certainly send one spinning. This new year, wish your friends and family in the warmest ways, without having to fret about what to say.

For those wishing their loved a Happy Vishu, here is something to help you out.

1. Another Vishu is here,

Lets banish our worries and start afresh.

Wishing you happiness all through,

May God take away all your stress.

Happy Vishu!

2. This simple SMS Travelled through my room, roads, buildings, towers, clouds, satellites and finally reached your mobile, just to say Happy Vishu 2017!

3. Let us welcome this Vishu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

4. Vishu stands for new and fresh, let us strive to make all days like Vishu. Happy New Year.

5. The Malayalam new year Vishu is here. It is the time to celebrate a new beginning. Wishing you the greetings of the colourful festival.

6. From Vishukkani to Vishu Sadya, may you be able to enjoy the special moments of the festival with your family. Happy Vishu.

7. Bhadra Deepathinu munnil ninnu, Bhagavane kanikanumbol Manassil, Nanmayude kanikonna poothnilkum,varsham muzhuvan ath vaadathirikate. Happy Vishu 2017!

8. Vishu snehatenteyum,iswaryathenteyum agoshm..ee vishukkalam namukke orupade nalla ormakal smanikkatte..mansil namayude konnapoo viriyatte

9. Kandu njan kannane kayambuvarnane

guruvayoorambalanadayil

rajeevalojanan ente kanan

ambadipoonilavente kanan

manimuralikyoothimunnil vannu nee

ente munnil vannu nee.

ente sneham niraja vishu ashamsakal

10. Orupidi konnapoovum

Vishu kaniyum

Vishu kaineetavumayi

Veendum Meda masam pularunu

Samrithiyudeyum santhoshathinteyum

snehathinteyum pradekamaya

oru vishu koodim.

ellavarkkum ente vishu 2017 ashamsakal