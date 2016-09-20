Handwara: Intense fight between terrorists and security forces, 1 jawan killed

One jawan lost his life during a gun battle between Indian army and terrorists.

In an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara district between security forces and terrorists, one jawan was martyred. At least 5 terrorists are reported to be holed up in Handwara's Naugam area.

Indian Army foiled the infiltration bid in Naugam on Tuesday while one soldier lost his life.

Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Naugam (J&K). Operations underway; One soldier lost his life. — ANI (@ANI_news) September 20, 2016

On Monday night, a police checkpost was attacked by terrorists in Handwara. Terrorists reportedly opened fire at the checkpost.

The Handwara incident comes on a day when the Indian Army neutralised 10 terrorists in Uri sector's Lachipura area after foiling infiltration bid.

On Sunday, 18 jawans were killed and 19 injured in the terror strike a battalion headquarters of the Army, in which four ultras were neutralised.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly has given the green signal to diplomatically isolate Pakistan at every international grouping.