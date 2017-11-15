Had a fruitful meeting with Haryana CM: Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Khattar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh to discuss the issue of stubble burning that had resulted in high levels of smog in the national capital.

“We had a very positive discussion, we will take all steps possible to tackle the situation,” said Kejriwal after the meeting, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Kejriwal last week had sought a meeting with counterparts from Haryana and Punjab to discuss ways to manage the worsening air pollution in Delhi and the neighbouring states.

However, Amarinder Singh had said that it is not a matter for inter-state discussion and that won’t help and it requires central govt intervention, at the earliest.

"Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications. The situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread & state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management," Amarinder Singh replied to Kejriwal in a series of tweets.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR has been at the season's worst for the past week as a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture turned the region into a 'gas chamber' leaving people gasping.