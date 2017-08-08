Essel Group 90 years
Babul Supriyo

Guy chases a girl drunk but why charge him with abduction: Babul Supriyo on Haryana stalking

alt DNA Web Team | Tue, 8 Aug 2017-11:10pm , DNA webdesk

Union Minister Supriyo shocked Twitter with some rather ill-advised comments.

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday didn’t seem to have learn from outrage generated by comments made by his colleagues in the Haryana stalking case. He launched a bizarre tirade on Twitter wondering why the alleged culprit was charged with ‘abduction’ without ‘investigation.

He also wondered why Haryana BJP president Shubhash Kumar Barala was being dragged into the issue and added it was his freedom of speech. He then had a Twitter conversation with a journalist stating that Vikas Barala should have a chance to explain ‘why he did what he did’ and that ‘he deserved to be heard’.

Supriyo’s comments are unlikely to go down well in the current climate where there’s been a huge backlash against Haryana BJP VP Ramveer Bhatti who wondered ‘why the victim was out at night’ and Shaina NC who shared a tweet which was deemed to be victim-shaming.

Subhash Barala

Here are a selection of his tweets:

Twitter was aghast at his tweets and wondered how a Union Minister of the nation could speak in such terms. Here's how Twitter reacted to Babul Supriyo's shocking tweets:

Breaking his silence on the alleged stalking of a woman by his son, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said today that the victim was like his daughter and asserted there was no pressure on the police from him or his party on the matter.

Following the incident, opposition parties have attacked Barala with the INLD asking him to resign on moral grounds. However, the BJP leader said that in the case involving his son Vikas and his friend Ashish, the law was following its course. "The proceedings in the case are going on as per the law and whatever action under the law is needed should be taken," Barala said.He said the BJP fully supports the freedom of daughters and added that the "woman is like my daughter".

He dismissed claims by opposition parties that the BJP was putting pressure on the Chandigarh police in the case. "In this matter, there is no pressure either from my side or from my party's side and there will never be any pressure," Barala said. After the incident came to light, Subhash Barala had in a statement earlier said that he has full faith in the law of the land."We respect the law and law has taken its course. Truth will soon come out. I have full faith in the law," Barala had earlier said.

Barala's son Vikas (23) and another person Ashish Kumar (27) were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the 29- year-old woman, daughter of a senior IAS officer, here. Both were later released on bail as they had been booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

With inputs from PTI

