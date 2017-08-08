Guy chases a girl drunk but why charge him with abduction: Babul Supriyo on Haryana stalking

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday didn’t seem to have learn from outrage generated by comments made by his colleagues in the Haryana stalking case. He launched a bizarre tirade on Twitter wondering why the alleged culprit was charged with ‘abduction’ without ‘investigation.

He also wondered why Haryana BJP president Shubhash Kumar Barala was being dragged into the issue and added it was his freedom of speech. He then had a Twitter conversation with a journalist stating that Vikas Barala should have a chance to explain ‘why he did what he did’ and that ‘he deserved to be heard’.

Supriyo’s comments are unlikely to go down well in the current climate where there’s been a huge backlash against Haryana BJP VP Ramveer Bhatti who wondered ‘why the victim was out at night’ and Shaina NC who shared a tweet which was deemed to be victim-shaming.

Here are a selection of his tweets:

1/many:Guys, think rationallyA guy chases a girl- he's drunk!DeplorableBut why charge him with 'Abduction' etc without investigation? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

2/many:Why drag his father in2 it? Just cuz a Neta's son's mischief make better headlines?"Desh ki Beti ko insaaf chahiye?" etc etc! Why? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

3/many:If investigations reveal the guy guilty of nonbailable offences, law exists&it wil prevail but taint the men in uniforms prematurely? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

4/many:why r'nt the sm JusticeSeekers raising voices for the youngster hacked 2 death in Kerala or the 61yr old woman raped&killed in WB 2? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

Nw that I hv u guys with ur teeth&nails out, I reqst u 2 visit WB wid me 2 fight against police atrocity&get justice fr the old woman?any1 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

That's ur dirty mind going on a over-drive sister!think rationally, DO U really wish 2 encourage this 'Trial by Media' in our Country? https://t.co/U2HVGxeZ5r — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

I hv asked the ques I felt like asking•FoS•The language u choose 2 respond wil define&showcase ur Pedigree•Bring them ON guys•Good luck — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

Obviously @KarnikaKohli HAD 2 b a Journo tryin 2 sell her paper&Me her 'soft' target 2dayMa'am, let's c u making ur point wid 'soft' lingo pic.twitter.com/6knrNlGirb — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

That's exactly what we need 2 knw!Dont 'label' him a Neta's son•Can we go, meet the guy&ask him why he did what he did?He deserves 2 b heard https://t.co/QbwUhMTekf — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

It is goin in a direction u don't like jee•U wnt me 2 react strongly but I won't•I am a Rationalist&wud luv 2 do sumthing than term u Troll https://t.co/aPC2rFvC4y — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

Just to confirm that my account is NOT hacked and I am okay with Trolls as long as they use civil language or else my team shall Block U — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 8, 2017

Twitter was aghast at his tweets and wondered how a Union Minister of the nation could speak in such terms. Here's how Twitter reacted to Babul Supriyo's shocking tweets:

Babul Supriyo is Abhijeet with a formal BJP membership. https://t.co/OAfAjy8b5M — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 8, 2017

Near-future tweet: "My Twitter account has been hacked" —Babul Supriyo — Karthik (@beastoftraal) August 8, 2017

Thanks for reminding me that Babul Supriyo is not only an MP but also a Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. — DoUHaveTheFever? (@sidin) August 8, 2017

Babul Supriyo Is The Shaina NC Of The Day...!!! — कबीरा (@SecularTrainee) August 8, 2017

Does Babul Supriyo know what he's saying? Is he high on something? Is his singing career over that he has free time to make such statements? — Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) August 8, 2017

Babul Supriyo is Sharad Yadav + Mulayam Singh of BJP. What a shame this moron is! — Namrata (@_Namrataa) August 8, 2017

Why charge accused in Chandigarh stalking case with abduction, asks Union minister Babul Supriyo https://t.co/VSqws8mUnl via @scroll_in — nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) August 8, 2017

Breaking his silence on the alleged stalking of a woman by his son, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala said today that the victim was like his daughter and asserted there was no pressure on the police from him or his party on the matter.

Following the incident, opposition parties have attacked Barala with the INLD asking him to resign on moral grounds. However, the BJP leader said that in the case involving his son Vikas and his friend Ashish, the law was following its course. "The proceedings in the case are going on as per the law and whatever action under the law is needed should be taken," Barala said.He said the BJP fully supports the freedom of daughters and added that the "woman is like my daughter".

He dismissed claims by opposition parties that the BJP was putting pressure on the Chandigarh police in the case. "In this matter, there is no pressure either from my side or from my party's side and there will never be any pressure," Barala said. After the incident came to light, Subhash Barala had in a statement earlier said that he has full faith in the law of the land."We respect the law and law has taken its course. Truth will soon come out. I have full faith in the law," Barala had earlier said.

Barala's son Vikas (23) and another person Ashish Kumar (27) were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the 29- year-old woman, daughter of a senior IAS officer, here. Both were later released on bail as they had been booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

With inputs from PTI