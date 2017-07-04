Gutka and tobacco products worth Rs 3.70 lakh seized in Erode

Nearly Rs 3.70 lakh worth of banned gutka and tobacco products were seized during raids conducted here.

In a press communication, Food Safety and Standard Authority of India today said, a team of officials carried out surprise raids in shops in Kongalamman Koil street and surrounding areas and confiscated Rs 3.70 lakh worth of banned tobacco and gutka products.

All the seized items were taken to Erode Municipal Corporation garbage yard and destroyed, it said.

The shop keepers who were in possession of the same were warned.

No cases were registered, it added.

