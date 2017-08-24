Gurmeet Ram Rahim also booked for 2 murders

Over 15 years after the Dera Sacha Sauda sadhvis (female followers) registered an anonymous sexual exploitation complaint against its head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the case is finally nearing its end. The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula is all set to give the final verdict in the case on August 25.

Dera Sacha Sauda is one of the biggest religious sects in Haryana. Apart from the rape case, Rahim is also facing a trial for murder of his former follower Ranjit Singh and journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapti.

A staunch follower of the Dera for more than 20 years, Singh was murdered after it was suspected that he was behind the anonymous complaint received by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. His sister was one of the sadhvis who had left the Dera.

In July 2002, two months after the anonymous letters were circulated, he was found shot dead in Kurukshetra.

Chhatrapti was shot dead in October, 2002, for allegedly writing about the illegal activities inside the Dera. The anonymous letter addressed to the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the Chief Justice, had stated that "40-45 women doing service for the Dera for years were being sexually exploited by the Dera head and were under a threat of dire consequences".

The complainant further stated that two years after she became a sadhvi, she was called by the Dera chief through a close disciple to his gufa (underground room), where she was raped repeatedly. The letter, typed in Hindi, said that sadhvis were put on sentry duty at the door of the gufa and would be called in the night.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Sirsa District and Session Judge to conduct an inquiry into the matter. In his report, the judge submitted that nobody in the Dera was prepared to say anything about the sexual abuse and the hostel where these sadhvis lived could not be accessed without permission from the Dera head or authorities.

Concluding, however, that the "possibility of such acts could not be ruled out altogether", the report recommended investigation through a central agency. In September, 2002, the case was handed over to the CBI.

"If convicted, the sect head could face imprisonment for a term not less than seven years, but which may extend upto 10 years," CBI Counsel H P S Verma told DNA. If convicted, he will be lodged in the Ambala Central Jail.