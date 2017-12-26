Gurjar leaders consider getting Hardik Patel to campaign against BJP

Gurjars leaders in Rajasthan, who are angry with CM Vasundhara Raje-led state government for its decision of giving 1 per cent reservation to the community as opposed to the 5 per cent that they demanded, have started drawing up strategies to beat the saffron party in Ajmer and Alwar and Mandalgarh bypolls. In a step towards this direction, they intend to bring Gujarat's Patidar leader Hardik Patel — whose alliance with the Congress had damaged BJP's poll perspective in Gujarat's major Patel belt — to campaign in the desert state.

"We have a thought to bring Hardik here and do campaigning against the BJP which cheated the Gurjars by not giving them 5 per cent reservation which it promised in its Suraj Sankalp Patra. I will get to meet him on December 30, and then will decide further strategy on how to run the campaign here," said Himmat Singh Gurjar, spokesperson of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti.

Both the leaders — who ran quota movements for their castes Patel and Gurjars respectively — have been in touch for months. Himmat, on Hardik's call, had also campaigned for the Patel reservation in Gujarat. And Hardik, who was in exile in Udaipur, had met Gurjar leaders including Kirori Singh Bainsala, who spearheaded the agitation for over a decade, regularly supporting their cause.

Hardik's landing in Rajasthan hints that on the line of Gujarat he would seek votes for Congress which he had alliance in Gujarat when the party promised to give the community reservation. His popularity may attract voters, but it is yet to see how much his campaign remains successful in consolidating Gurjars who trusted BJP in previous assembly election and Lok Sabha election making it a visible sweep. His campaigning with Gurjars leaders make an impact in election, particularly in Ajmer bypoll where Gurjars voters in a sizable amount.

Singh adds that there is legal hurdle before Hardik to campaign in Rajasthan on the request of Gurjars as in accordance to the court orders he can't leave Gujarat state. "We are hopeful he would get relief in this matter and campaign against the BJP here." DNA tried to reach Hardik over the development on phone, though he did not respond to the calls.

Notably, Gurjars demanded 5 percent reservation for itself and others four castes and run also a violent movement . The government, meeting their demand, had tabled a bill in recent assembly session. But, it was stayed by the Supreme Court which ordered the government not to exceed 50 percent legal ceiling in quota. A couple of days back, the government, hence, has notified 1 percent reservation to the castes meeting 50 percent ceiling.