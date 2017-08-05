Gujarat looks to act against social media hate msgs

The Gujarat government is considering framing a special act aimed at checking and punishing hate messages on social media against God, religion, government, public figures or individuals, and any political party or organisation.

The proposed law would give the police power to take action against the generators of hate message on social media as well as those who circulate such messages.

The draft bill is likely to be approved by the cabinet in a meeting to be held on Wednesday and will be tabled in the House for passage the same day, government sources said, on condition of anonymity.

The proposed law would control hate messages against politicians, too. "The IT act and IPC is also there but many of the times, the courts and different legal forums do not up hold the plea or argument of police as provisions in the existing acts are not sufficient or strong enough," they added.

"This will be a special act to be framed by Gujarat government to which the Gujarat cabinet also have given the approval. The government has asked the officials of home, legal, parliamentary and legislation and information and technology departments to form a draft of the act," they added.

"There are acts such as IT Act and IPC Act for this but this new act will give special power to the police or enforcement agency to control the hatred messages on social media," the sources said.

The IT Act, 2000 which was amended in 2008, has provision for punishment for publishing or transmitting objectionable contents under section 67 and 66E.