Gujarat Elections: CM Vijay Rupani has Rs 9.08 cr assets, opponent Congress MLA Rs 141 crore

Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru, who is pitted against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West constituency, has declared assets worth Rs 141 crore. In his 2012 election affidavit, Rajguru declared assets of Rs 122 crore.

Going by his affidavit, the Congress MLA seems to be a fond of luxury cars. He recently bought a Lamborghini for Rs 4.5 crore. He also owns another 12 vehicles, including luxury cars, jeeps, tractors worth Rs 1.23 crore. He owns a Volkswagen Beetle, Land Rower, BMW, Toyota Innova and Toyota Camry. The registration number of all vehicles owned by him end with the number 99.

Rajyaguru, a Class 12 pass out businessman with interests in construction and hospitality, declared immovable assets of Rs 124.59 crore. His declared movable assets stand at Rs 16.63 crore. As per his affidavit, the value of various vehicles owned by him is Rs 4.60 crore.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, declared assets of Rs 9.08 crore while filing his nomination for the prestigious Rajkot-West Assembly seat here. His assets include movable and immovable properties in his wife's name too. In 2014 (when he contested a by-election), Rupani had declared assets of Rs 7.21 crore.

The CM owns movable assets including cash and jewelry worth Rs 3.45 crore while the value of movable assets owned by his wife, Anjaliben, is Rs 1.97 crore. While Rupani owns jewelry worth Rs 3.83 lakh (132 grams), his wife owns jewelry worth Rs 14.11 lakh (486 grams), as per the affidavit. He also owns an Innova car while his wife owns a Maruti WagonR. The couple owns immovable assets such as land and residential properties worth Rs 3.65 crore.

While Rupani owns immovable assets of Rs 1.47 crore, his wife owns immovable properties with a market value of Rs 2.18 crore. As per the affidavit, Rupani's annual income is Rs 18.01 lakh.

Meanwhile, Rupani, who filed his nomination for the next month's polls, attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party has “outsourced” itself to three prominent activists in the state as it has “nothing” of its own.

With the “son of Gujarat” Narendra Modi helming the Central government, the state will scale new heights under the BJP, he said at a gathering here, adding “we will have to ensure that our pride is not hurt”.

Rupani is the sitting MLA from the constituency where voting will be held in the first phase on December 9.