Gujarat Elections 2017: Shankarsinh Vaghela's 'close proximity' to BJP costs him CM candidature

Sources within the Congress said that Vaghela, who has been unfollowing several Congress leaders, has 'crossed the line'

Senior Congress leader Shankarsinh Vaghela will not be projected as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections due to his alleged affinity to the BJP, highly placed sources in the Congress party indicated on Monday.

Sources within the party told DNA that unlike Punjab’s Amrinder Singh and Himachal Pradesh’s Veerbhadra Singh, who expressed dissatisfaction for not being projected as chief ministerial candidates and were subsequently named, the case was different when it came to Vaghela.

“Vaghela crossed the line by touching base with BJP leaders. We are of the view that he has not received solid backing from the BJP, but has been asked to split the Congress before the assembly elections,” said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.

Party sources also indicated that Vaghela was upping the antenna due to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections as it entails the threat of cross-voting. However, they feel that he won’t be able to do much and cross-voting, if it happens, would be negligible.

Ahmed Patel, Political Secretary to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi is a four-time Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. If he gets nominated for the fifth time, then he will have to get re-elected from Gujrat itself where Vaghela is trying to pressurise the Central leadership to become the face of the Congress campaign.

Of late, Vaghela has shown hints displeasure by unfollowing Congress leaders on social media, and going on leave for personal reasons.