Gujarat assembly elections: Congress party flooded with 2,200 applications for 182 seats

As the chances of Congress party surges in Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to take place on December 9 and 14, the screening committee set up by Congress party has been flooded with over 2,200 aspirant applications for 182 seats.

According to the screening committee, initially, they received 1500 applications.

“After Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi visited parts of Gujarat by road, more aspirants want to contest on Congress symbol now. We are also surprised to receive such huge numbers of applications at eleventh hours. It is a tough job to finalise the candidates,” said one of the members of four members screening committee headed by Balasaheb Thorat, senior Congress leader from Maharashtra.

When contacted Balasaheb Thorat, he confirmed that they had received 2,200 applications but refused to reveal more details.

“Initially, we received applications from sitting MLAs and newly elected members of Taluka and District panchayat, its various committee presidents. Out of 32 District Panchayat in Gujarat, the 23 are controlled by Congress. Now, ex-MLAs, Member of Parliaments (MP) and ex-ministers are also putting pressure on us for a ticket," said another member of screening committee requesting anonymity.

"They feel that the chances of Congress coming to power has increased. If they get elected, they will have natural claim and chance of getting a ministerial berth in 'next Congress government' in Gujarat,” he added.

Further stating that Rahul Gandhi has categorically told them not to succumb to any pressure, he added, "We have been asked to go by merits. We have now stopped taking applications."

A member said that before issuing a ticket, they are also taking inputs from multiple agencies and social groups. "Now, most groups have recommended the same names. In next two-three days, we are having the screening committee meeting in Delhi in presence of Congress President and Vice President and other in-charge of Congress party in Gujarat. In this meeting, names of candidates contesting in the first phase will be finalized and declared,” he said.

The party leader who is close to Rahul Gandhi said that they have made a cluster system to avoid the division of votes among various caste groups. “In one Lok Sabha constituency, there are six-seven assembly seats. In one constituency, Patidar will be given a ticket while in other Thakore or any other dominant caste candidate will be fielded. So all these castes who are attached to Congress will remain intact during polls,” he said.