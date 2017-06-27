Guj govt holds security review meeting ahead of PM's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday, the state government today held a security review meeting here.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja today held a review meeting with Rajkot District collector, city Police Commissioner and Rajkot Municipal Commissioner.

"The PM will distribute aids and devices worth Rs 35 crore to over 18,000 divyang (specially-abled) people at a grand function here at the Race Course ground on June 29. This will be country's biggest camp in terms of number of beneficiaries," Jadeja said while addressing a press conference here after the meeting.

As per a PIB release, as many as 18,430

specially-abled people with disabilities would get aids and devices at the Samajik Adhikarita Camp at Rajkot on June 29.

After that event, the PM would reach Aaji dam in the evening to welcome the water of river Narmada, Jadeja added.

"This dam will be filled with the Narmada water under the Sauni (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation) project.

Local police and district authorities have made adequate arrangements for the PM's visit," the minister said.

Later, the PM would lead a road-show from Aaji dam up to the city airport late evening, he said adding, "The eight kilometer road-show will end at the airport from where, the PM would go straight to Gandhinagar."

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel are likely to join Modi during the road show.

"To ensure foolproof security during the PM's visit, as many as 30 IPS officers have been given the task to supervise security arrangements in the city on June 29," he said.

"Security has been beefed up in the city and over 8,000 policemen, including the State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel have been deployed in the city," he said.

"Three IG-level officers, 27 IPS officials, 65 Deputy SPs, 150 police inspectors, 500 sub inspectors and 15 companies of SRP will guard the city during PM's visit," he added.

This will be Modi's fourth visit this year to the poll-bound state, where Assembly elections are slated to take place by the year-end.

