Guj court asked to expedite recording evidence in Asaram case

The Supreme Court today asked a Gujarat trial court to expedite recording of evidence of prosecution witnesses in a sexual assault case lodged by two Surat-based sisters against self-styled godman Asaram.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul asked the Surat trial court to record the testimonies of 46 remaining prosecution witnesses including the alleged rape victims.

"The trial court is directed to expedite the examination of witnesses as expeditiously as may be practically possible," the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Gujarat, said this is the same case in which two prosecution witnesses have been killed.

He further said that 29 prosecution witnesses have already been examined and the recording of evidence of 46 others is still remaining.

"Don't linger it. This is what we want to say (to) you (Gujarat). Expedite the recording of evidence," the bench said while fixing the plea filed by Asaram for further hearing in the third week of July.

Earlier, the top court had refused to grant bail to Asaram on various grounds including his poor health in two separate sexual assault cases lodged in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

