Guj BJP announces committees for 2017 Assembly polls

Gearing up for the 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat, BJP today formed its new state parliamentary board and various other committees.

The state parliamentary board consists 14 members, including state BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, a party release said.

Among others, former CM Anandiben Patel, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, former state party chief R C Faldu and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama were also inducted in the board to scrutinise and shortlist probable candidates for the polls.

Senior BJP leader Kaushik Patel has been appointed as the in-charge of state BJP's campaign committee. The party also announced formation of its discipline committee having three local BJP leaders as members, it added.

BJP also announced formation of its election manifesto committee having 14 members.

Members of this committee include minister of state for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, health minister Shankar Chaudhary, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya and former cabinet minister Jaynarayan Vyas, said the release.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)