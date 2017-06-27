Guided WH tour, 1965 stamp, J-K shawls: Gifts PM Modi, Trump exchanged at White House

United States President Donald Trump gave Indian Prime Minister a guided tour of his residence quarters in the White House, including Lincoln bedroom and showed him a copy of the famous Gettysburg address of the 16th President of the United States of America and the desk on which he wrote it, on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi presented Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp, issued by India 52 years ago in 1965, to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln, sources say.

The issue of this stamp, apart from honouring the memory of Lincoln, also symbolises the closeness of the ideals for which Lincoln stood and those which drove Mahatma Gandhi. Both leaders believed in the basic goodness of the common man, and in emancipation of the downtrodden.

Prime Minister Modi also presented to Trump a wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern that is a speciality of Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

The visiting Prime Minister presented a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley, and hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh to First Lady Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, in a joint press briefing, Trump stressed on eliminating and destroying radical Islamic terrorism and emphasised on how both nations - the U.S. and India - are deeply affected by the malaise of terrorism.

"Both nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and are determined to destroy it, especially the radical Islamic terrorism. We will be enhancing the military cooperation and next month, will join the Japan Navy to take part in the largest Maritime exercise in the vast Indian Ocean. I appreciate India's efforts in Afghanistan," Trump said.

Trump said it was an honour to have invited and hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

"The relationship between the U.S. and India has never looked brighter. It's a great honour to welcome the leader of the world's largest democracy to the White House. I have always admired India and its people and the rich cultural heritage and traditions. This summer India will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their Independence and on behalf of the U.S., I want to congratulate the Indians on this magnificent milestone," he said.

Prime Minister Modi laid special emphasis on the growing camaraderie between India and the United States even as he addressed the media jointly with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House here on Monday.

Praising the U.S. as a valued partner in India's flagship programmes, Prime Minister Modi asserted that eliminating safe havens of terror and bring stability to Afghanistan was the major priority of both nations.

Further citing that India's interest lies in a strong America, Prime Minister Modi said, "My visit and our talks will mark a very important page in the history of cooperation and collaboration between the two nations. My vision of 'New India' and President Trump's vision of 'Make America Great Again' shows convergence of ideas that will open up new avenues for people of both countries."

Prime Minister Modi, prior to this, sat down for delegation-level talks with Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House.

During the delegation-level meeting, the two leaders touched upon various topics ranging from purchase of military equipment to the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Trump struck upon the topic of purchase of military equipment, in reference to the recent F16 joint production deal.

"Thank you for ordering equipment from the U.S.. No one makes military equipment like the U.S.," he said.

Trump extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi even as he, along with First Lady Melania, received him at the White House earlier in the day.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that he had been reading a lot about him and that he would want to congratulate him for the exemplary leadership he has shown, primarily, economically.

Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for the warm welcome rendered to him, said the kind of welcome he was given, it was a welcome to the 125 crore people of India.

