GST will prove to be a bane for small traders: TMC

Slamming the Modi government over the GST roll out, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee today said GST will prove to be a bane for lakhs of small traders across the country.

"It was at the stroke of midnight that India got freedom and again at the stroke of midnight the trading community of our country lost their independence to license raj. It will be a bane for the trading community," Chatterjee, TMC general secretary and state parliamentary affairs minister, said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee yesterday said it will bring back the dreaded "Inspector Raj".

CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra too lashed out at the BJP government for trying to implement GST in a hurried manner.

"There are a number of problems arising from the Goods and Services Tax, which has being hastily implemented from July 1. The Modi government has put in place GST in great haste and this is causing a number of problems for small entrepreneurs, traders and shopkeepers. Enough time should be given for implementation of the new tax structure," Mishra said while addressing a programme here.

