GST: Sena concerned over Mumbai security after removal of

The Shiv Sena today said the removal of octroi check posts in Mumbai after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax has left the city "vulnerable".

"The GST Bill was passed in Parliament with our support.

But we are concerned about the safety of Mumbai as when octroi was collected, the vehicles used to be scanned," Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

He claimed the removal of octroi posts has left a "big gap" in Mumbai's security.

"There should be a mechanism in place to ensure that safety of the city is not compromised on," he said.

In a reference to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, he said, "While there is celebration over the GST implementation, Shiv Sena is alerting the government that 'another Kasab' should not enter the city."

