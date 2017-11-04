‘Green corridor’ created to shift 7 more victims

Green Corridor was created again on the second day on Friday to shift seven patients to Delhi through Air Ambulances and special plane of the Indian Air Force.

In a bid to save lives of critically burnt victims of NTPC Unchahaar Thermal Power Plant, admitted in different Lucknow hospitals, a Green Corridor was created again on the second day on Friday to shift seven patients to Delhi through Air Ambulances and special plane of the Indian Air Force.

On the request of the hospital authorities, the Lucknow Traffic Police created a Green Corridor from Civil Hospital at Park Road to Amausi Airport. The distance of about 30 kms was covered only in 20 minutes to safely take the seriously injured victims to the airport.

Civil Hospital Chief Medical Superitendent Dr Ashutosh Chaubey had referred Amrit Lal, Shiv Ram, Dev Lal, Nageshwar Rao, Vijay Singh and Bhim Sen to Delhi as their condition did not show any improvement in the last two days.

Through Green Corridor they were taken to Amausi Airport within no time and shifted to Delhi through Air Ambulances and the special IAF plane.

The NTPC authorities had requested the Centre for making available IAF plane for shifting more seriously since Air Ambulance can carry only one patient at a time.