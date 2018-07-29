Greater Noida building collapse: Case registered against 74 builders for constructing 58 illegal structures

Following the Shahberi building collapse that killed nine people, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has registered a case against 74 builders for allegedly constructing 58 illegal buildings in the village under Bisrakh police station, an official said today.

In the complaint filed by GNIDA official D P Srivastava, it was alleged that the builders were constructing the structures on the notified land of the authority without any permit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Greater Noida Avneesh Kumar said.

The complainant further said the illegal buildings being built in the village did not adhere to the standard norms set by the authority and were unsafe.

The crackdown by GNIDA is part of a drive to rein in illegal constructions in the village after a six-floor under-construction building crashed on to a five-storey building next to it on July 17.

A magisterial inquiry was ordered in the incident the next day and an Officer on Special Duty in GNIDA was removed from her post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the suspension of two other officials -- project manager V P Singh and assistant project manager Akhtar Abbas Zaidi -- for dereliction of duty.