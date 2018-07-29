Trending#

Pakistan elections 2018

Alwar

M Karunanidhi

Monsoon Session

Supreme Court

  1. Home
  2. India

Greater Noida building collapse: Case registered against 74 builders for constructing 58 illegal structures

Noida building collapse

Share

Written By

PTI

Updated: Jul 29, 2018, 09:36 PM IST

Following the Shahberi building collapse that killed nine people, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has registered a case against 74 builders for allegedly constructing 58 illegal buildings in the village under Bisrakh police station, an official said today.

In the complaint filed by GNIDA official D P Srivastava, it was alleged that the builders were constructing the structures on the notified land of the authority without any permit, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Greater Noida Avneesh Kumar said.

The complainant further said the illegal buildings being built in the village did not adhere to the standard norms set by the authority and were unsafe.

The crackdown by GNIDA is part of a drive to rein in illegal constructions in the village after a six-floor under-construction building crashed on to a five-storey building next to it on July 17.

A magisterial inquiry was ordered in the incident the next day and an Officer on Special Duty in GNIDA was removed from her post.

Related Photos

5 Pics

In Pics: Rescue operations underway in Greater Noida after building collapse

6 Pics

In Pics: At least three killed, several people trapped as two buildings collapse in Greater Noida; rescue operation on

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the suspension of two other officials -- project manager V P Singh and assistant project manager Akhtar Abbas Zaidi -- for dereliction of duty.

Entertainment Must Reads

Next story

Next Story