Gram panchayat polls in Amethi to be held on July 1

The gram panchayat elections here will be held on July 1.

District magistrate of Amethi Yogesh Kumar said that a notification has been issued in this regard.

Detailing the gram panchayat-level election programme, Kumar said that 24 gram panchayat members from 9 blocks will be elected on July 1 to strengthen the proceedings of gram panchayats which are said to be foundation of ground-level development.

The nomination process will start from June 20 and candidates may take back their names on June 24.

IKA

06180003

NNNN

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)