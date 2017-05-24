Grace marks to stay this year, Delhi HC tells CBSE

However, the Class 12 results are likely to be delayed as HRD officials figure out next steps

The much-anticipated results for the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are likely to be delayed after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the educational body to reinstate its 'marks moderation' policy, saying "Rules cannot be changed after the game has begun".

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh passed the interim order on a PIL filed by a parent and a lawyer contending that the policy, established by a mere notification, should not be done away with this year, as decided by some states, since it would affect the students of Class XII, particularly those who have applied for admissions abroad.

The board is now likely to file a review petition on the matter and results for Class XII will be delayed, sources in the Human Resource Development Ministry said. The CBSE typically declares results for Class XII around May 23-24.

"We have two options in front of us, (to) either file a review petition or recalculate the marks. In either case, it is going to take time for the results to come out. Results will be delayed," an HRD ministry official told DNA, on condition of anonymity because a final decision is yet to be taken.

The CBSE had earlier this year withdrawn the policy which awards 'grace' marks for questions deemed 'difficult', or those that are answered by only 20 per cent of students.

After a meeting between all state education boards and HRD Ministry officials, including Secretary (School Education) Anil Swarup, some states had cancelled their own marks moderation policies that allowed their students to stay competitive. The CBSE has in the past faced flak for grade inflation which, in turn, pushes up cut-offs for colleges.

"These children, who have worked so hard and have burnt the midnight oil, are entitled to some stability and the only stability they know is the system. Do not instil insecurity in them. Don't do it (withdrawal of the policy) this year," the bench said.

"You cannot play with the future of students," it said, adding "We are deeply concerned by the timing of the policy".

Following the HC ruling, officials are expected to meet with HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar today to decide on their future course of action.

"We will only be able to say something after reading the full order. The HC order came only towards evening on Tuesday, give us some time," said a senior official in the ministry.

The court has also asked the board why it cannot implement the change in policy from next year as the results of the 2016-17 exams are expected to be announced in a few days.

The court also noted that while the CBSE's decision was "wonderful" as it attempted to bring uniformity in the evaluation process to address the issue of "spiking" of marks, it "should have been done prospectively and uniformly for everyone across the country". – With agency inputs

