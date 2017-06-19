Govt warns against radicalism on Goa Revolution Day

The function was attended by many freedom fighters and senior bureaucrats

The Goa government will not tolerate if anyone tries to take the law into their hands, warned Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while speaking on occasion of Goa Revolution Day, hinting at the recently concluded Hindu Convention.

"We have freedom of speech and expression, and everybody has the right to say what they feel. However, the government cannot allow anybody to propagate violence or break the law," he said during his speech.

The function was attended by many freedom fighters and senior bureaucrats. On this day in 1946, Ram Manohar Lohia gave a clarion call in Margao to fight against the Portuguese regime. The movement later led to the liberation of Goa on December 19, 1961.

Inflammatory statements made during the Hindu Convention were criticised by senior minister Vijai Sardesai.

"If they are gau-rakshaks, we are Goa-rakshsks. No one shall assume that they can come to Goa, make anti-communal harmony statements and we will stay silent," said Vijai during his speech from the historic Lohia Maidan in Margao.

Parrikar also resolved to make Goa plastic free by the next revolution day in 2018. "Let us pledge to make Goa plastic free in the next one year. I need the cooperation of all Goans to ensure this mission is a success," he said.

Functions were held across Goa to celebrate the historic day. Many freedom fighters were honoured for their contribution in liberating Goa.