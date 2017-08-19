Govt sets up new steering and technical committees for IFFI

Three months before India's prestigious film festival --the International Film Festival of India in Goa --the government has decided to set up new steering and technical committees, by scrapping the earlier committees.

The decision was Union Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani's, sources said.

IFFI is slated to be held from November 20 to 28 this year in Goa.

The new list of members released by the government late Friday evening states the Convenor of the steering committee would be filmmaker Jahnu Barua and will include eminent personalities from the film industry such as Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shoojit Sircar, newly appointed CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi, Piyush Pandey, among others.

The technical committee for the festival will be chaired by filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor and will include a NFDC representative, Sameer Arya, Director DFF, Commissioner, Panaji Municipality, among others as members.

The steering committee (Technical) is responsible for overseeing details of the actual screening and conduct of the films at the IFFI. It was earlier headed by well known cinematographer and director AK Bir.