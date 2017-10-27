Govt rejects reports of China increasing military presence near Doklam, says 'status quo prevails'

Ministry of External Affairs have emphatically rejected media reports of Chinese increasing their troops in the vicinity of Doklam plateau near the tri-junction of India, Nepal and Bhutan which saw a stand-off between Indo-China forces recently.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "I would like to reiterate that there is no new development at the face-off site and its vicinity since the August 28 disengagement," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. He further went on to say, " The status quo prevails in the area and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect and mischievous".

Both sides were locked in a 73 days stand-off from June 16 before talks broke the deadlock.

However India is not dropping its guard even as peace prevails in Doklam. Recently Bipin Rawat said that, the Army has to remain prepared to counter any Doklam-like situation along the Sino-India border. Asked if there was any possibility of a Doklam-like standoff with China in any other part of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Rawat said, "We have to remain prepared".