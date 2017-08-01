Govt launches new parameters for cleanliness survey

As many as 4,041 cities and towns will be ranked on their sanitation progress based on this survey

Municipal bodies may end up securing negative marks if their claims over sanitation progress and related infrastructure in their cities are found to be false or exaggerated in the ranking of cities on sanitation parameters.

This is a new mechanism in the assessment methodology for Swachh Survey ranking of cities for 2018, launched on Monday by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. As many as 4,041 cities and towns will be ranked on their sanitation progress based on this survey.

Officials said false claims by independent bodies will make for a 33 per cent negative mark in addition to a zero mark on those specific parameters in the survey.

"Keeping in view the need for visible improvements in sanitation in urban areas to be felt, total weightage for citizen feedback and independent observation of sanitation has been increased by 10 per cent from that of the 2017 survey," Housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said.

A new element of 'Innovation' has been introduced in the survey this year with a weightage of 5 per cent.

The survey will also reward outcomes of notifications issued by state and city governments regarding collection of user charges, sale and marketing of compost, linking of biometric attendance to payroll of sanitation staff, incentivising performance further to GPS tracking of garbage collection vehicles, maintenance of public toilets through third party, among other things.

The survey will also assess availability of water connections to toilets, recovery of operation and maintenance costs of community and public toilets, and other infrastructure through user charges, advertisement revenue, municipal taxes etc, liquid waste management though treatment and sewage disposal, segregation of municipal waste at source, and other things.

The results of the Swachh Survekshan-2018 covering 4,041 cities and towns will be announced in March 2018.

Under this survey, cities will be ranked based on 71 sanitation related parameters with different weightages for a total of 4,000 marks. Total score has been doubled this time to avoid crowding of cities with very marginal differences in scores.