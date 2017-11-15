Govt ignored solution on stubble burning: JNU team

A team of researchers at Jawaharlal Nehru University had found a workable solution to stubble burning — which is conducting pyrolysis of the stubble waste in absence of oxygen, inside a closed place to create a fertilizer-like substance called Biochar out of it, instead of burning the waste in open. The project was assigned by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, but the government itself has failed to act upon this solution.

The team had submitted the report on the plan last year itself but there is no progress on implementing the plan.

Explaining the process, Professor Dinesh Mohan from JNU, who was a part of the team, told DNA, “If the stubble waste is burnt inside closed furnaces in absence of oxygen, it will produce a substance called Biochar, which is extremely useful for the soil in many ways. It canw improve soil quality, act as an agent to retain water and even cut down harmful effects of chemical fertilizers. By discarding the waste this way, there will be a dual advantage - there will not be any pollution and we can get a usable substance.”

“We came up with this solution to stubble burning and have already submitted our report to the Department of Science and Technology, but they have not acted upon the solution at the policy level so far,” he added.

“We suggested that the government can give incentives to farmers for conducting pyrolysis of stubble, instead of burning it in the open. They can either take the waste to factories where the process happens in furnaces at a large level. Industries will have to come forward for this. The other way of doing it is by constructing a completely covered mud hut-kind of structure under which the waste is burned without oxygen. Either way, it is not a very difficult thing to do, but needs some initiation from the policy makers,” said Professor Mohan.

Upon burning one tonne of straw, 3kg particulate matter is produced which contains 60kg carbon monoxide, 1460kg of carbon dioxide and 199kg ash, the team found while researching on the bad effects of stubble burning.

According to the research, stubble burning also deteriorates the nutritional value of soil and leads to 100 percent carbon loss, 90 percent nitrogen loss, 25 percent phosphorus loss and 60 percent sulphur loss. Formation of biochar is known for restoring the nutrient loss in soil as well, which is why scientists are considering it as the best solution.

REMEDIAL STEPS