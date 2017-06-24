Govt gives utmost importance to Fire and Rescue service:CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said that his government has given utmost importance for modernization of Fire and Rescue Service in the state.

Inaugurating the Fire and Rescue Service building at Koilandi in this district, he said "sophisticated equipments as also manpower requirement are needed for the force.

There should not be any shortage of security equipment for the force", he said, adding, "the government gave emphasis on it".

Later, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed three-storey building at Nadakkavu Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School in the city.

The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

