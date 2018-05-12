Govt faces flak over Kashmiri beating

A video showing a group of men beating a group of Kashmiris in Delhi, which went viral on Friday, got a serious backlash from people on Kashmir.

The 38-second video set the social media on fire with people reacting against the brutal attack. In reaction to the video, Omar Abdullah, former chief minister and working president of National Conference, has asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to probe the matter.

"@Rajnathsingh Please have this investigated urgently and bring the guilty to book. Kashmiris are blamed for feeling alienated & acting on those feelings, but what do you expect when they see Kashmiris treated like this in the national Capital," he tweeted.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) too demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. "It is unfortunate and a matter of deep concern. It needs investigation and action should be taken against the culprits," said Rafi Ahmad Mir, PDP chief spokesman.

Lambasting the PDP-BJP government, the Congress said that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is the weakest chief minister and nobody is taking her seriously.

Facing flak, the Jammu and Kashmir government said that police has taken up the issue with their Delhi counterparts and investigation has been set into motion.