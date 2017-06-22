Govt extends ban on imports of milk, chocolates from China

Food regulator FSSAI has recommended that the govt extend the ban

The government today extended the ban on import of milk and its products as well as chocolates from China for one more year till June 2018.

"Prohibition on import of milk and milk products (including chocolates and chocolate products and candies/ confectionery/ food preparations with milk or milk solids as an ingredient) from China is extended for one more year -- till June 23, 2018," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Food regulator FSSAI had recommended the government to extend the ban.

It was first imposed in September 2008 and later extended from time to time.

The ban was imposed as it was apprehended that some milk consignments from the neighbouring country contained melamine, a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers.

India, however, does not import milk products from China, but has imposed the ban as a preventive measure.

The country is the world's largest producer and consumer of milk.

The country's milk production is around 150 million tonnes annually. Among states, Uttar Pradesh is the leading milk producer, followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat.