Govt committed to bring back Jadhav: Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader and Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha today condemned Pakistan's decision to award death sentence to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying the government will make all efforts for his safe return.

He said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj are committed to bring Jadhav back safely to his homeland.

"Without any politics, all possible efforts should be taken for Jadhav's return," Sinha said talking to mediapersons here.

He appreciated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that his pace to work for the state is a step forward for "Uttam Pradesh" (best state).

Sinha said that contrary to his image, Yogi is an intellectual and an honest person.

"It is fortunate for UP to have him as the chief minister," he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot urged all the parties to unite for the safe return of Jadhav.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)